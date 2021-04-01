Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.60. 60,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

