Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLW traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 1,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $629.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.