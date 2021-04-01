Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €163.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €163.88 ($192.79).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC8 shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Bechtle stock traded up €1.50 ($1.76) on Monday, reaching €159.90 ($188.12). 107,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

