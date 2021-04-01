Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Invests $449,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $111.10.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

