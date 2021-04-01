UBP Investment Advisors SA Grows Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $397,000.

NYSEARCA CMDY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 4,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.72.

