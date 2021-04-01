UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 3,782 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,881,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 964,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 266,459 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

EMLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 29,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

