7,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,943,000 after purchasing an additional 888,348 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 296,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,350. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

