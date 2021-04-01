UBP Investment Advisors SA Makes New Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after acquiring an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 396,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869,705. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,903. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

