JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 219,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,213.74 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.