JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SAP by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SAP by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SAP by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

NYSE SAP traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

