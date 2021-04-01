JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 19,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

