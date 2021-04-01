1,945 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. RH comprises about 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

RH traded down $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $592.00. 1,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.93. RH has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $619.52. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

