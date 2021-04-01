Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,160,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 505,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.85. 24,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.68 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.