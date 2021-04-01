Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 140.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.83. 60,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

