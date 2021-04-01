UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.41 and a 200-day moving average of $336.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

