National Pension Service Acquires 10,335 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Workday were worth $63,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 18.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $10.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.84. 27,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

