UMA Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.54. 170,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

