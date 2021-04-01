Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for 5.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Allstate worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.36.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

