Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

