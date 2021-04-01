Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $$7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

ARRJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equities raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

