PFM Health Sciences LP Takes Position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 3.85% of Jiya Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JYAC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

