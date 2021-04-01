Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AACQ. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,188,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 794,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AACQ stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

