Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:AUSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 4,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,389. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
About Aura Systems
