Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AUSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 4,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,389. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. It offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in the telecommunications, utilities, public works, construction, catering, and oil and gas industries, as well as emergency/rescue and recreational vehicles.

