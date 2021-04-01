Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.19

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.19 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 70475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $37,215,882.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

