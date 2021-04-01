Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 104,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,970,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $925.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 922,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kopin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.