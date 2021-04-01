Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.58. 10,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,582,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $10,598,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

