InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $1.45 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

MDY traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $240.58 and a 52 week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

