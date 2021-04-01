InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New $873,000 Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 184.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,218,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $20,559,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after acquiring an additional 356,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,272. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

