InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $548,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.99. 122,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

