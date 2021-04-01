InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,132 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Diageo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $5,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of DEO traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,691. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $120.12 and a 1-year high of $170.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

