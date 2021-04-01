Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vail Resorts (MTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2021 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $246.00 to $292.00.

MTN stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.55 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.52 and a 52 week high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

