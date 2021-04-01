Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $120,917.65 and approximately $178.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00643964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

