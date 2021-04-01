Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 16,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,060,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

