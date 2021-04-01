Komodo Trading 67.9% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $357.73 million and $35.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00004837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00275769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00090404 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,021,711 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.