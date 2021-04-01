ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

