MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Reaches $70.19 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $70.19 million and $2.02 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00064197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00389814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.00814910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029077 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,633,702,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,463,988,822 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

