CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.08% of CalAmp worth $28,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CalAmp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CalAmp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 2,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

