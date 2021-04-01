Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

RIO stock traded down GBX 70 ($0.91) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,480 ($71.60). 2,021,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,283. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,886.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,361.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

