$0.32 EPS Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.44. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 82,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,933. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.