PFM Health Sciences LP Buys Shares of 227,876 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,498,370. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

