Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings V stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 4,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

