Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.18% of Gartner worth $25,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.66. 7,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

