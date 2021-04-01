Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.18% of Gartner worth $25,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IT traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.66. 7,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.
In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
