Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 2.3% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.27% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $925,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $332.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.74 and its 200 day moving average is $285.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

