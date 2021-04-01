Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Lifted by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325,490 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 3.44% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $396,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,976,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 3,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,427. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

