Aristotle Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $704,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.07. 16,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,564. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

