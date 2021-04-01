JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of WEC Energy Group worth $339,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 407,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

