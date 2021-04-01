The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $54.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

KO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 277,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,843,939. The company has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

