Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $55.44 on Thursday. Riot Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.

RIOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

