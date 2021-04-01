Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,919,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DKMR remained flat at $$0.16 on Thursday. 1,366,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.96.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
