Short Interest in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Grows By 75.1%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the February 28th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 4,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $15,484,000. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

